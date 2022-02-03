Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.08.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $237.66 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $173.79 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.36 and a 200-day moving average of $244.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

