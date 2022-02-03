Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,189 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,586,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after buying an additional 256,082 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 349,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 131,993 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,858,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 98,654 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 55,170 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCSF stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 70.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

BCSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

