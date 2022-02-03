Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Millicom International Cellular worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 10.6% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 29,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 11.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2,757.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 67,860 shares during the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Shares of TIGO opened at $27.49 on Thursday. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.