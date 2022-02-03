Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 494.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 326,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 271,198 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 73,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,750,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $60.58 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.56.

