Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.43 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) by 3,343.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,935 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTHR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.9% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period.

VTHR stock opened at $205.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $173.76 and a 52-week high of $218.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.762 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

