Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.47 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 480.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter worth $98,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 221.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL opened at $50.03 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

