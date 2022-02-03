Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 943,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 139,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 52.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $75.91 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

