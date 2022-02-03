Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 10,809 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,486 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 10.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Maytus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 80.0% during the second quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at $5,814,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $298,091,000 after purchasing an additional 196,446 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,448 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Shares of CTXS opened at $102.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.31. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $144.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 127.71% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

