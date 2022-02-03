Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 31,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $154,000.

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

