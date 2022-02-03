Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 3,361 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,927,000 after buying an additional 272,410 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,556,000 after buying an additional 49,097 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,308,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 83,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 31,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern stock opened at $68.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $69.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.93.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

