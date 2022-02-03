Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 5,280 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,919,000 after acquiring an additional 70,322 shares during the last quarter. Third Security LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,878,000 after acquiring an additional 277,776 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 19.7% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,479,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $81.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.44 and its 200-day moving average is $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $81.48.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.11.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

