Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 5,449 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

ILPT opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ILPT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.