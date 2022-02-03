Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 55.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 111.4% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 309.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,402,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 246.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares during the period.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $353.52 on Thursday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $380.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.22.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.