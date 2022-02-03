Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,023 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 2,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 156,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPLX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.57.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Mplx’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.06%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

