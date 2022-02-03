Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 8,098 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SEA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

SE opened at $147.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.38. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $119.41 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SE. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price target on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.75.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

