Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,223 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $162.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.85. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $125.74 and a 1 year high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

