Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,405 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,151,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

BATS:ACES opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.38.

