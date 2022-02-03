Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSGUF shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54.

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded on September 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.