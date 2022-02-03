Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Sector Perform

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $253.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $254.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,054 shares of company stock worth $1,219,058 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,023 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,638,000 after purchasing an additional 49,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,927 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

