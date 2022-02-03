Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in January

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KKWFF remained flat at $$29.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 638. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $34.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10.
About Royal Boskalis Westminster
