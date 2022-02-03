Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,609.20

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,609.20 ($21.63) and traded as high as GBX 1,946.60 ($26.17). Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at GBX 1,946.60 ($26.17), with a volume of 8,692,774 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RDSA shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($30.25) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,430 ($19.23) to GBX 1,710 ($22.99) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,871 ($25.15) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £149.66 billion and a PE ratio of 44.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,712.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,609.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

