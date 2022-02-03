Royale Finance Price Tops $0.0361 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Royale Finance has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $96,928.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0361 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00050616 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,650.98 or 0.07168260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00055791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,854.48 or 0.99654712 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00054675 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,532,274 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

