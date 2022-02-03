RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Short Interest Up 24.5% in January

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 555,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RPT Realty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,897,000 after buying an additional 282,959 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in RPT Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,394,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,359,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in RPT Realty by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,458,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,209,000 after buying an additional 53,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RPT Realty by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,543,000 after buying an additional 225,928 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in RPT Realty by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,089,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,123,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPT Realty stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.52. 16,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

RPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

