RSK Infrastructure Framework Trading 22.3% Higher This Week (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market cap of $113.56 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00050084 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.70 or 0.07070778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00055176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,541.43 or 1.00002349 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00054779 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework was first traded on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 818,473,340 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

