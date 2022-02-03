Rupee (RUP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $58,353.42

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, Rupee has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Rupee has a market cap of $58,353.42 and $27.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00028040 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

