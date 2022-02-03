Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years. Sabra Health Care REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 176.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of SBRA stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.98. 50,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,337. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 1.44. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

SBRA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 229.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,674 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.