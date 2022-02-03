SafeBlast (BLAST) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $126,038.00

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $909,405.75 and approximately $126,038.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,988.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $278.32 or 0.00752447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00241619 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00025578 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.