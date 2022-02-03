SafeCapital Hits Market Cap of $6,853.55 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $6,853.55 and $25.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00024324 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000712 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

