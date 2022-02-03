SafeInsure Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $108.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $58,363.14 and approximately $108.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00024324 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000712 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,174,966 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.