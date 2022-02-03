Saito (SAITO) Price Tops $0.0379

Saito (CURRENCY:SAITO) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Saito has a total market capitalization of $40.34 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Saito has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Saito coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00050452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.78 or 0.07140588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00055380 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,177.54 or 0.99621495 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00054455 BTC.

About Saito

Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,408,547 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial

Saito Coin Trading

