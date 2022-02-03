Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€72.00” Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €72.00 ($80.90) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SHL. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($66.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €66.38 ($74.58).

Shares of SHL opened at €59.42 ($66.76) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion and a PE ratio of 37.85. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €44.17 ($49.63) and a 12 month high of €67.66 ($76.02). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €59.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

