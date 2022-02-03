Savix (SVX) Price Up 44.7% Over Last Week

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded up 21% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Savix has a total market cap of $169,779.34 and $8,521.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Savix has traded up 44.7% against the dollar. One Savix coin can now be bought for about $2.80 or 0.00007667 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00043139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00112618 BTC.

About Savix

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 136,749 coins and its circulating supply is 60,601 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

