Scala (XLA) Trading 12.8% Higher This Week

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Scala has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. Scala has a market cap of $961,410.29 and $835.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.11 or 0.07166482 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00055807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,251.16 or 0.99682098 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00054398 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

