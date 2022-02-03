Scancell (LON:SCLP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.87

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.87 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 17.13 ($0.23). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.24), with a volume of 461,743 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a quick ratio of 24.05 and a current ratio of 24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £144.70 million and a P/E ratio of -17.75.

About Scancell (LON:SCLP)

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 that is in phase I/II combination trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Scancell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scancell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.