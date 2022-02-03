Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) EVP Sells $408,320.00 in Stock

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $408,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SNDR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.13. 1,034,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,165. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Schneider National by 3.3% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 160,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 9.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 43,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Schneider National by 21.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 14,345 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the second quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the second quarter valued at $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

