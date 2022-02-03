Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Schneider National updated its FY22 guidance to $2.35-$2.55 EPS.

Shares of Schneider National stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $26.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,165. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $408,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,670. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schneider National stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.89% of Schneider National worth $73,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNDR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.37.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

