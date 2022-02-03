Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Gap Up to $26.24

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.24, but opened at $27.09. Schneider National shares last traded at $26.32, with a volume of 5,472 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNDR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.37.

Get Schneider National alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $429,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Schneider National by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 151,581 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,247,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.