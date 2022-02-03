Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 92,642 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 92,642 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.07% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $21,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $100.34 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.12 and a 200 day moving average of $95.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.