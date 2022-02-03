Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Holdings Increased by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 119.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,803. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.44 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76.

