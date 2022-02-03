Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

SCRYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale raised Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Scor from €28.80 ($32.36) to €29.60 ($33.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $3.31 on Thursday. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

