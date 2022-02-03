Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,278.49

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,278.49 ($17.19) and traded as low as GBX 1,105 ($14.86). Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,105.50 ($14.86), with a volume of 4,012,929 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.98 billion and a PE ratio of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,278.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,353.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a GBX 1.52 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.01%.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

