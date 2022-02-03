ScPrime Price Hits $0.95 on Top Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last week, ScPrime has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $38.50 million and $68,702.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00002554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00012570 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,626,190 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

