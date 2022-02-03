SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Short Interest Up 22.9% in January

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,800 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 227,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 399.7 days.
Shares of SCSKF remained flat at $$19.01 during trading hours on Thursday. SCSK has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77.
SCSK Company Profile
Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock
Receive News & Ratings for SCSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.