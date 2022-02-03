Secret Achieves Market Cap of $767.08 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Secret has a total market capitalization of $767.08 million and approximately $18.41 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.12 or 0.00013723 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.00253790 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008540 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002249 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00014366 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

