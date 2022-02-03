Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Down 6.7%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s stock price fell 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.64 and last traded at $16.64. 3,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 505,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Seer in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.43.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $532,290.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,273 shares of company stock worth $1,604,291. 28.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Seer by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Seer by 1,462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Seer by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Seer during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Seer by 103,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

