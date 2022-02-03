SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

SEGRO (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,445 ($19.43) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($18.15) to GBX 1,600 ($21.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.17) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.80) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.80) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEGRO to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,310 ($17.61) to GBX 1,450 ($19.49) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,324.70 ($17.81).

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 1,316.14 ($17.69) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,362.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,295.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The stock has a market cap of £15.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 869.80 ($11.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,508 ($20.27).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

