Seigniorage Shares Price Up 2.5% This Week (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $321,410.10 and approximately $37,901.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00050424 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,661.62 or 0.07133483 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00055619 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,273.61 or 0.99898087 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00054364 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

