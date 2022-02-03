Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $72.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.76. Semtech has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $278,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,959 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

