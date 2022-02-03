Sensata Technologies Holding plc Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

ST has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

Shares of ST stock opened at $57.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $65.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,871 shares of company stock worth $7,612,679. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 5,697.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

