Sensata Technologies Holding plc Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sensata Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

Shares of ST stock opened at $57.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $65.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 163,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,871 shares of company stock worth $7,612,679. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.